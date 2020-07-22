Retired UK police chief inspector Rod Charles, whose great-nephew died in a police encounter three years ago, told The Guardian newspaper that relations between the Metropolitan Police and the black community were worse than in the 1970s

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd July, 2020) Retired UK police chief inspector Rod Charles, whose great-nephew died in a police encounter three years ago, told The Guardian newspaper that relations between the Metropolitan Police and the black community were worse than in the 1970s.

"I don't think we're anywhere near the bottom yet. We still have a long way to go. The effects of poor decision making by the police won't just lose us a few months or a few years, it will lose us a generation," he warned in an interview published Wednesday.

Rashan Charles died on July 22, 2017, after he was chased to a convenience store in London and restrained by the police. The probe found that the 20-year-old suffocated on a package of caffeine and Paracetamol he swallowed.

The footage of his arrest sparked protests.

Rashan's great uncle, Rod Charles, who continues to train police recruits, claimed parts of the black community had already been lost to the police because of it allegedly stereotyping black people "wholesale."

"We do not want to alienate hundreds of thousands of black people simply because they share the same pigment. If we had genuinely intelligence-led policing rates of stop and search would plummet," he argued.

The retired police chief said the Met needed to act to restore confidence in it among black Londoners. To do that, the officers need to accept feedback, engage more with the community and be "less intransigent."