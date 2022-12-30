Ex-UK Prime Minister Blair Wanted to Encourage Putin to Embrace Western Values - Reports

Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was in office from 1997-2007, believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be encouraged to embrace western values and compared him to prominent French statesman Charles de Gaulle, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing declassified government archives.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th December, 2022) Former UK Prime Minister Tony Blair, who was in office from 1997-2007, believed that Russian President Vladimir Putin should be encouraged to embrace western values and compared him to prominent French statesman Charles de Gaulle, The Guardian reported on Friday, citing declassified government archives.

In February 2001, Blair told then US Vice President Dick Cheney that "it was better to allow Putin a position on the top table and encourage Putin to reach for western attitudes as well as the western economic model," The Guardian said, quoting the documents.

On the same occasion, Blair also described Putin as "a Russian patriot, acutely aware that Russia had lost its place in the world" and compared him to de Gaulle, adding that their political views were similar, according to the daily.

According to another piece of previously undisclosed documents, Blair gave the Russian leader silver cuff links for his birthday during the visit to Moscow in October 2001. The report noted that Putin had become the first foreign leader to receive such a gift. During his visit, Blair praised Putin's strong leadership and stressed that the Cold War was over.