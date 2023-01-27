UrduPoint.com

Ex-UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Normandy Format On Ukraine Was 'Diplomatic Imitation'

Umer Jamshaid Published January 27, 2023 | 05:10 AM

Ex-UK Prime Minister Johnson Says Normandy Format on Ukraine Was 'Diplomatic Imitation'

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th January, 2023) Former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the Normandy Format of negotiations on the Ukraine conflict, established in 2014, was nothing but a "diplomatic imitation."

During his visit to Kiev in late January, Johnson told in an interview with Ukrainian parliamentary broadcaster Rada, aired on Ukrainian media on Thursday, that the Normandy Format has been launched as a "diplomatic imitation," adding that tougher sanctions against Russia should have been imposed by the West back in 2014.

The conflict between Ukraine's government and the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk has been simmering since 2014. In February 2015, the Minsk Agreements, designed to find a political resolution to the conflict, were negotiated by the leaders of France, Germany, Russia, and Ukraine in the Normandy group format.

However, the agreement has not been observed so far, and sporadic clashes continue. Moscow has repeatedly stated that Kiev is not fulfilling the agreements and is delaying negotiations to resolve the conflict.

In December, former German Chancellor Angela Merkel already admitted to the Zeit newspaper that the 2014 Minsk agreement "was an attempt to give Ukraine extra time." The former chancellor said she doubted NATO countries could have done as much then as they were doing now to help Ukraine.

Related Topics

NATO Resolution Prime Minister Ukraine Moscow Russia France German Visit Germany Minsk Luhansk Donetsk Kiev United Kingdom Angela Merkel January February December 2015 Media Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops ..

Muslim Council of Elders hosts seminars, workshops at Cairo International Book F ..

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Co ..

Sultan bin Ahmed Al Qasimi chairs Sharjah Media Council&#039;s inaugural meeting ..

4 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s R ..

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Indian embassy&#039;s Republic Day ceremony

5 hours ago
 France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Ai ..

France to 'Respond' to Kiev's Request to Supply Air Defense Systems - Foreign Mi ..

5 hours ago
 Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Tr ..

Canada to Provide 4 Leopard 2 Tanks to Ukraine, Train Troops on System - Anand

5 hours ago
 Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Ove ..

Republicans Back DeSantis by Landslide Numbers Over Trump for 2024 Nomination - ..

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.