Ex-UK Prime Minister Major Vows Legal Action to Block Johnson From Suspending Parliament

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2019) Former UK Prime Minister John Major told the BBC broadcaster on Wednesday that he would take Boris Johnson to court if he, while at the helm of the government, tried to suspend the parliament to push through a no-deal Brexit.

Johnson, who is believed to be a front-runner in the race for the post of prime minister, has repeatedly refused to rule out proroguing the parliament if it sought to block a no-deal scenario. At the first head-to-head debate with his competitor, incumbent Foreign Secretary Jeremy Hunt, on Tuesday, Johnson once again reiterated that he had no intention to "take anything off the table" in a bid to bring the country out of the European Union by October 31.

"In order to close down Parliament, the prime minister would have to go to Her Majesty the Queen and ask for her permission. If her first minister asks for that permission it is almost inconceivable that the Queen will do anything other than grant it.

The Queen's decision cannot be challenged in law, but the prime minister's advice to the Queen can, I believe, be challenged in law - and I for one would be prepared to seek judicial review to prevent Parliament being bypassed," Major told the BBC.

The UK Conservative Party is expected to announce the name of its new leader on July 23 after its members vote to choose between Hunt and Johnson. The winner will automatically become UK prime minister.

The new head of the cabinet, however, will face the same challenges that overshadowed the tenure of outgoing Prime Minister Theresa May. In particular, the new leader will have to deal with both the parliament, which refuses to approve the agreement previously negotiated with Brussels but also rejects the no-deal scenario, and the European Union, which is intransigent to renegotiate the arrangements.