Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Wed 11th December 2019 | 11:55 AM

Ex-Ukraine Minister to Be Tried in Absentia in Russia for Calls for Terror - Investigators

Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Anatoliy Hrytsenko will be tried in absentia in Russia for his calls for conducting terror attacks in the country, which he distributed through media in 2014 and 2017, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th December, 2019) Former Ukrainian Defense Minister Anatoliy Hrytsenko will be tried in absentia in Russia for his calls for conducting terror attacks in the country, which he distributed through media in 2014 and 2017, the Russian Investigative Committee's spokeswoman, Svetlana Petrenko, said on Wednesday.

Hrytsenko, who served as the Ukrainian defense minister from 2005 to 2007, called in 2014 and in 2017 for blowing up Russian trains with military equipment, saying that Russian nationals should sustain losses, just as Ukrainians in Donbas. Hrytsenko also used to say that each time a car explodes in Kiev or Mariupol, Ukrainians should stage a car blast in Moscow or Taganrog.

"The Russian Investigative Committee's main investigative department has completed its probe into the criminal case against former Ukrainian defense minister and former Ukrainian presidential candidate, Anatoliy Hrytsenko.

He is accused of making public calls for conducting terrorist activities on the territory of the Russian Federation, using media," Petrenko said.

Hrytsenko may face up to seven years in prison in Russia, and he will be tried in absentia, Petrenko said. As the ex-minister is currently staying in Ukraine, he cannot be extradited under the Ukrainian legislation and the international law.

The criminal case has been submitted to court.

Russia placed Hrytsenko on the internationally wanted list back in April, after his involvement in the crime had been confirmed by the collected evidence.

