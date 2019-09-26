UrduPoint.com
Ex-Ukraine Prosecutor General Shokin Asks To Restore Him Amid Trump-Zelenskyy Call Scandal

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Thu 26th September 2019 | 05:04 PM

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Ex-Ukrainian Prosecutor General Viktor Shokin has lodged a complaint in the Supreme Court against the president and the parliament, calling for finding illegal his 2016 dismissal after US President Donald Trump called on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to investigate the circumstances behind it.

Trump mentioned the incident in his July phone conversation with Zelenskyy, the transcript of which has been released recently. In this call, Trump asked Zelenskyy to look into an investigation tied to former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter. Trump claims it was Joe Biden who pushed for Shokin's dismissal through blackmailing, since Shokin had been looking into the activities of Burisma Group that Hunter Biden worked for.

According to the schedule published on the website of the court, the hearing will be held on October 3. Shokin has asked to review the case over "newly discovered circumstances."

