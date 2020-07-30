UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Ukrainian Lawmaker Says 2014 Unrest Financed Through Lithuanian Embassy

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 30th July 2020 | 10:20 PM

Ex-Ukrainian Lawmaker Says 2014 Unrest Financed Through Lithuanian Embassy

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The 2014 unrest in Kiev, which killed more than 100 people and ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, was financed via the Lithuanian embassy, a former lawmaker said Thursday.

David Zhvania, a Georgia-born Ukrainian businessman and ex-member of the centrist Party of Regions' parliamentary faction, said in a YouTube video that protests in Kiev's Independence Square were orchestrated.

"I also know how that coup d'etat was funded. The power grab was financed through several channels. One of external sources was the Lithuanian embassy, through which money and weapons were funneled," he said.

Zhvania said earlier he and ex-Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin gave a 5 million euro bribe to an EU official in 2014 to secure support of Petro Poroshenko, a presidential candidate who went on to win a five-year term.

In his new confession, Zhvania claimed he had documents to prove that foreign aid had been smuggled through the diplomatic mission of Lithuania, an EU member state.

"This is why I again call on the prosecutor general, Irina Venediktova, to start a criminal investigation and let me testify. Ukrainians must at last learn the truth about what happened. There is no way back," he said.

Clashes between pro-EU protesters and the Ukrainian security forces erupted in Kiev in late 2013 after Prime Minister Mykola Azarov suspended association agreement talks with Brussels. Yanukovich fled the country in February 2014.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Brussels Kiev Independence Lithuania Euro Money February Criminals YouTube Agreement Million

Recent Stories

FPCCI VP rejects Indian propaganda against newly e ..

11 minutes ago

Ruler of Sharjah congratulates King of Morocco on ..

41 minutes ago

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah congratulates King of Moro ..

56 minutes ago

Javed Murtaza appointed PCB’s Chief Financial Of ..

1 hour ago

Tahnoun bin Mohammed congratulates UAE leaders on ..

2 hours ago

India&#039;s mandatory quarantine for internationa ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.