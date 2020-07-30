Ex-Ukrainian Lawmaker Says 2014 Unrest Financed Through Lithuanian Embassy

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th July, 2020) The 2014 unrest in Kiev, which killed more than 100 people and ousted Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych, was financed via the Lithuanian embassy, a former lawmaker said Thursday.

David Zhvania, a Georgia-born Ukrainian businessman and ex-member of the centrist Party of Regions' parliamentary faction, said in a YouTube video that protests in Kiev's Independence Square were orchestrated.

"I also know how that coup d'etat was funded. The power grab was financed through several channels. One of external sources was the Lithuanian embassy, through which money and weapons were funneled," he said.

Zhvania said earlier he and ex-Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin gave a 5 million euro bribe to an EU official in 2014 to secure support of Petro Poroshenko, a presidential candidate who went on to win a five-year term.

In his new confession, Zhvania claimed he had documents to prove that foreign aid had been smuggled through the diplomatic mission of Lithuania, an EU member state.

"This is why I again call on the prosecutor general, Irina Venediktova, to start a criminal investigation and let me testify. Ukrainians must at last learn the truth about what happened. There is no way back," he said.

Clashes between pro-EU protesters and the Ukrainian security forces erupted in Kiev in late 2013 after Prime Minister Mykola Azarov suspended association agreement talks with Brussels. Yanukovich fled the country in February 2014.