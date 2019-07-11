UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Ukrainian Leader Yanukovych To Seek Punishment For Persecutors - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 42 seconds ago Thu 11th July 2019 | 10:32 PM

Ex-Ukrainian Leader Yanukovych to Seek Punishment for Persecutors - Spokesman

Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's lawyers will seek a punishment for all who were involved in the organization of his political persecution and fabrication of criminal cases against the former leader, Yuriy Kirasir, a spokesman for Yanukovych's son, told Sputnik on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's lawyers will seek a punishment for all who were involved in the organization of his political persecution and fabrication of criminal cases against the former leader, Yuriy Kirasir, a spokesman for Yanukovych's son, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said earlier on Thursday that it had annulled sanctions against Yanukovych and some other members of the former Ukrainian ruling class.

"President Yanukovych's lawyers will seek to prosecute everyone who was involved in organizing his political persecution and fabrication of cases against him," Kirasir said.

Yanukovych served as Ukraine's president from 2010 until February 2014, when he was ousted after rallies in Kiev led to dozens of deaths among protesters and security officers. Fearing for his life, the embattled president fled to Russia where he remains to this day. The new Kiev authorities have been accusing the former president of various crimes, including treason.

Related Topics

Ukraine Russia Lawyers European Union Kiev February Criminals All From Court

Recent Stories

Finland to Support Russia Sanctions for as Long as ..

47 seconds ago

President confers Order of Independence on Head of ..

3 minutes ago

New UN poverty report finds 'vast inequalities' be ..

2 minutes ago

UK Far-Right Activist Tommy Robinson Jailed for Co ..

2 minutes ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Say Trump Governs Like 3r ..

2 minutes ago

Afghan Presidential Election May Be Postponed Agai ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.