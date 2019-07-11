Ex-Ukrainian Leader Yanukovych to Seek Punishment for Persecutors - Spokesman

(@imziishan)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th July, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Viktor Yanukovych's lawyers will seek a punishment for all who were involved in the organization of his political persecution and fabrication of criminal cases against the former leader, Yuriy Kirasir, a spokesman for Yanukovych's son, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The Court of Justice of the European Union said earlier on Thursday that it had annulled sanctions against Yanukovych and some other members of the former Ukrainian ruling class.

"President Yanukovych's lawyers will seek to prosecute everyone who was involved in organizing his political persecution and fabrication of cases against him," Kirasir said.

Yanukovych served as Ukraine's president from 2010 until February 2014, when he was ousted after rallies in Kiev led to dozens of deaths among protesters and security officers. Fearing for his life, the embattled president fled to Russia where he remains to this day. The new Kiev authorities have been accusing the former president of various crimes, including treason.