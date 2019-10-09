UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Ukrainian National Security Chief Says Bidengate Put Kiev Into 'Very Tricky' Situation

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 04:50 PM

Ex-Ukrainian National Security Chief Says Bidengate Put Kiev Into 'Very Tricky' Situation

Oleksandr Danyliuk, who resigned as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council in late September, believes that the scandal around former US Vice President Joe Biden has put Kiev in a "very tricky" situation on all fronts

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th October, 2019) Oleksandr Danyliuk, who resigned as secretary of Ukraine's National Security and Defense Council in late September, believes that the scandal around former US Vice President Joe Biden has put Kiev in a "very tricky" situation on all fronts.

In September, the Democrats-controlled House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry against President Donald Trump, accusing him of using his political office to strong-arm a foreign nation, namely Ukraine, into digging dirt on Democratic frontrunner Biden. Trump has slammed it as a coup, arguing that president has powers to ask foreign help to investigate corruption, as he says was the case when he requested newly-elected Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelenskyy in a July call to probe Joe Biden's son, who joined a leading Ukrainian gas company's board after the 2014 Maidan events.

Zelenskyy, in turn, assured Trump in the July call that Ukraine's next prosecutor general would be "100 percent my person" and would look into the Biden case.

"The scandal in the United States, in which Ukraine, unfortunately, got involved, does not contribute to the firmness of our position. It is vital to think how to convert it into a strong position.

It will be very difficult, it will require teamwork and professionalism ... The publication of the transcript has become another spoon of tar [in a barrel of honey - Russian proverb]. Still, this kind of conversations should remain confidential ... The situation is very tricky. And, before starting any initiatives now, we must understand that the situation has changed," Danyliuk said in an interview with the Levy Bereg media outlet, published on Wednesday.

According to the former senior official, Kiev cannot make a choice between the Republicans and Democrats because there is a "strong bipartisan support" in Ukraine.

Since Zelenskyy in the high-profile call also fully agreed with Trump's remark that Germany and France did "almost nothing" for Ukraine, Kiev, Danyliuk warns, should now have to take into account that this claim has hurt Berlin and Paris.

"Earlier, they used to feel a sort of guilt complex for their failure to stop aggression [against Ukraine]. Now it has been replaced by resentment. Only time can fix it," he said.

Ukraine therefore should now make efforts to restore these relations, doing it at the highest level, the former national security chief concluded.

Related Topics

Corruption Scandal Ukraine Russia France Company Trump Germany Paris Berlin Kiev United States July September Democrats Gas Media All

Recent Stories

Ministry of Defence, UAE Armed Forces participate ..

6 minutes ago

PM Khan’s nephew Hassan Niazi criticizes Fayyazu ..

20 minutes ago

Singapore stocks close 0.67 pct lower

6 minutes ago

Pakistan, Japan cooperating to promote agro-based ..

6 minutes ago

German chemical industry sketches costly carbon-ne ..

6 minutes ago

China's interbank treasure bond index closes highe ..

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.