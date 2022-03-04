UrduPoint.com

Ex-Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Sought To Kill Donbas Population, Putin Saved Many Lives

Umer Jamshaid Published March 04, 2022 | 02:00 PM

Ex-Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Sought to Kill Donbas Population, Putin Saved Many Lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Kiev was preparing a provocation to exterminate the population of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin saved hundreds of thousands of lives in the breakaway region, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said on Friday.

"Only now has it become possible to publish intelligence data on the preparation of a provocation followed by a treacherous strike with the destruction of the population on the territory of the LPR and DPR (the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics). Putin outstripped Ukraine and NATO and actually saved hundreds of thousands of lives of the republics," Azarov wrote on Facebook.

The plan of Ukraine's attack on the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics was developed jointly with the United States, he added.

A week before the start of Russia's military operation, it was reported about a map of the offensive against Donbas intercepted from Ukrainian troops. It was clearly laid out there when strikes would be delivered, by which units and by which weapons.

"There is a belief that this plan was developed jointly with NATO curators, since the Americans had previously transferred about 5,000 of their soldiers to Poland," he added.

Related Topics

Attack NATO Prime Minister Ukraine Russia Facebook Vladimir Putin Luhansk Donetsk Kiev Poland United States From

Recent Stories

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qis ..

Breaking News:Blast hits mosque in Peshawar's Qissa Khwani Bazaar.

14 minutes ago
 Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: ..

Today is historic moment for Pakistan’s cricket: PCB

2 hours ago
 Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in fi ..

Pak Vs Aus: Pakistan at 65 runs in 22nd over in first day of first Test

2 hours ago
 Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

Pakistan, India talks on water issues conclude

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 March 2022

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 4th March 2022

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>