Ex-Ukrainian Official Says Kiev Sought to Kill Donbas Population, Putin Saved Many Lives

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) Kiev was preparing a provocation to exterminate the population of the self-proclaimed Donbas republics, Russian President Vladimir Putin saved hundreds of thousands of lives in the breakaway region, former Prime Minister of Ukraine Mykola Azarov said on Friday.

"Only now has it become possible to publish intelligence data on the preparation of a provocation followed by a treacherous strike with the destruction of the population on the territory of the LPR and DPR (the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics). Putin outstripped Ukraine and NATO and actually saved hundreds of thousands of lives of the republics," Azarov wrote on Facebook.

The plan of Ukraine's attack on the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics was developed jointly with the United States, he added.

A week before the start of Russia's military operation, it was reported about a map of the offensive against Donbas intercepted from Ukrainian troops. It was clearly laid out there when strikes would be delivered, by which units and by which weapons.

"There is a belief that this plan was developed jointly with NATO curators, since the Americans had previously transferred about 5,000 of their soldiers to Poland," he added.