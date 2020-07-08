Ex-Ukrainian President Joins Rally After 'Big Victory' in Court Battle Over Appointment

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2020) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko joined a rally of supporters outside a Kiev court on Wednesday after the judge refused to ban him from traveling, pending trial over a controversial appointment to the national intelligence agency he made years ago.

Prosecutors asked the district court that Poroshenko be released under personal recognizance, which would have him turn in his passport to investigators and promise not to leave the Ukrainian capital. The judge declined to set conditions for bail.

The 54-year-old former president was met by a crowd of supporters when he emerged from court, telling them that the bail decision was "a big victory" and a sign that the case against him was "falling apart.

Poroshenko joined the rally as they sang the Ukrainian anthem but said he would not go to protest outside President Volodymyr Zelenskyy's office with them. The demonstrators set off several flares before dispersing.

The case against the former Ukrainian leader dates back to 2018 when he allegedly forced then Foreign Intelligence Service chief Yehor Bozhok to name Serhiy Semochko as his first deputy. Semochko, the head of the national security office in Kiev at the time of his appointment, was fired less than a year later and challenged his dismissal in the top court.