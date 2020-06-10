Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko Becomes Suspect in Criminal Case - Investigators

The Ukrainian National Bureau of Investigation officially notified former President Petro Poroshenko that he became a suspect in a criminal case, the head of the second department of the bureau, Vadym Pryimachok, said Wednesday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th June, 2020) The Ukrainian National Bureau of Investigation officially notified former President Petro Poroshenko that he became a suspect in a criminal case, the head of the second department of the bureau, Vadym Pryimachok, said Wednesday.

"In the central office of the National Bureau of Investigation, the bureau's investigators gave Petro Poroshenko a written note on suspicions in a criminal case, as there are reasons to suspect him of issuing knowingly an illegal order that made the acting head of the foreign intelligence abuse the power," Pryimachok said.

Poroshenko appointed Serhiy Semochko the first deputy head of the foreign intelligence service in July 2018. In October 2018, Bihus.info published a journalist investigation into Semochko, claiming that his family was able to buy three expensive properties in the period between 2015-2017 despite not having significant legal income. The journalists also reported that Semochko's family members were listed in Russian taxpayer bases. The Security Service of Ukraine Later confirmed that Semochko's wife had a Russian citizenship.

Poroshenko fired Semochko in April 2019.