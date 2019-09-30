Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygraph Test on Tuesday - Forensic Institute

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is scheduled to take a polygraph test on Tuesday at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KFI), the institute's spokesperson said on Monday.

The Pechersky District Court of Kiev previously granted investigators permission to use a polygraph during Poroshenko's questioning. However, the questionee's consent is required to use the device. Poroshenko himself said he was ready to answer questions on the air while being polygraph tested.

"Yes, indeed, such a test is scheduled for tomorrow, October 1," KFI spokesperson told the UNIAN news agency.

However, he provided no further details about the test.

Poroshenko is involved in 13 criminal cases and is listed as a witness in four of them. The former president previously testified at the State Bureau of Investigations in cases regarding the sale of the Kuznya na Rybalskomu plant, tax evasion when buying the Pryamiy broadcaster, and abuse of office.