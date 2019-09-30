UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko To Take Polygraph Test On Tuesday - Forensic Institute

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 11:02 PM

Ex-Ukrainian President Poroshenko to Take Polygraph Test on Tuesday - Forensic Institute

Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is scheduled to take a polygraph test on Tuesday at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KFI), the institute's spokesperson said on Monday

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) Former Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko is scheduled to take a polygraph test on Tuesday at the Kyiv Scientific Research Institute of Forensic Expertise (KFI), the institute's spokesperson said on Monday.

The Pechersky District Court of Kiev previously granted investigators permission to use a polygraph during Poroshenko's questioning. However, the questionee's consent is required to use the device. Poroshenko himself said he was ready to answer questions on the air while being polygraph tested.

"Yes, indeed, such a test is scheduled for tomorrow, October 1," KFI spokesperson told the UNIAN news agency.

However, he provided no further details about the test.

Poroshenko is involved in 13 criminal cases and is listed as a witness in four of them. The former president previously testified at the State Bureau of Investigations in cases regarding the sale of the Kuznya na Rybalskomu plant, tax evasion when buying the Pryamiy broadcaster, and abuse of office.

Related Topics

Sale Kiev October Criminals Court

Recent Stories

Russia Vows to Respond to New 'Absurd' US Sanction ..

3 minutes ago

UN Special Envoy for Syria Pedersen Says He Hopes ..

3 minutes ago

Washington Again Blocks Reappointment of WTO Appel ..

3 minutes ago

FBR extends a moth for filling income tax returns

5 minutes ago

Two new dengue cases reported in city Lahore

5 minutes ago

Prime Minister directs economic team to focus on t ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.