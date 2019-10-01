Ex-UN Deputy Special Envoy for Syria Says Wishes Constitution Committee Had Formed Sooner

Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, the former deputy special envoy for Syria of the United Nations, said Tuesday he was happy that the Syrian Constitutional Committee was finally formed, his only regret being it had not happened a year sooner

SOCHI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2019) Ramzy Ezzeldin Ramzy, the former deputy special envoy for Syria of the United Nations, said Tuesday he was happy that the Syrian Constitutional Committee was finally formed, his only regret being it had not happened a year sooner.

The United Nations announced the establishment of the committee last week.

"I have worked on an issue of the constitutional committee for the past 1.5 years too. I'm very happy that this finally happened. I think it's a very important step, but we still have to see how it's going to evolve. I think my only regret is that it should have happened a year ago, and I think it was possible," Ramzy told reporters on the sidelines of the Valdai discussion club meeting in Sochi.

Ramzy added that he would not be attending the committee's first meeting in Geneva in October.