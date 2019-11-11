UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-UN Envoy For Syria De Mistura Could Not Be Neutral As US Only Accepts 'Puppets' - Assad

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 11th November 2019 | 12:35 PM

Ex-UN Envoy for Syria De Mistura Could Not Be Neutral as US Only Accepts 'Puppets' - Assad

Staffan de Mistura, former United Nations' special envoy for Syria, just could not remain neutral, since the United States only accepts "puppets" at this position, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Staffan de Mistura, former United Nations' special envoy for Syria, just could not remain neutral, since the United States only accepts "puppets" at this position, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"He cannot be in that position if he is neutral because the United States will only accept puppets. This is their behavior," Assad said.

Assad recalled that he had rejected de Mistura's proposal to hold a meeting.

"So, he wanted to shake my hand. He was biased, that's why he failed. This is why he failed; he was implementing the American agenda maybe in a little bit smarter way, but it didn't work because he was biased, that's why," Assad added.

De Mistura was appointed as the special envoy in July 2014, following a long career in UN institutions. In January, he was replaced by Geir Pedersen upon stepping down after four years in office.

Related Topics

United Nations Syria United States January July

Recent Stories

 IHC seeks reply from Federal Minister Ghulam Sar ..

1 minute ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Mukhtar, Saifullah ..

2 minutes ago

Aamir and Arish take five wickets each, put Northe ..

6 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy 2nd XI: Ali, Sarmad, Umar shin ..

13 minutes ago

Sindh poised for a win in National U19 three-day t ..

16 minutes ago

Ten injured as a coaster plunges into a ditch

1 minute ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.