Ex-UN Envoy for Syria De Mistura Could Not Be Neutral as US Only Accepts 'Puppets' - Assad

Staffan de Mistura, former United Nations' special envoy for Syria, just could not remain neutral, since the United States only accepts "puppets" at this position, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2019) Staffan de Mistura, former United Nations' special envoy for Syria, just could not remain neutral, since the United States only accepts "puppets" at this position, Syrian President Bashar Assad has said in an interview with the RT broadcaster.

"He cannot be in that position if he is neutral because the United States will only accept puppets. This is their behavior," Assad said.

Assad recalled that he had rejected de Mistura's proposal to hold a meeting.

"So, he wanted to shake my hand. He was biased, that's why he failed. This is why he failed; he was implementing the American agenda maybe in a little bit smarter way, but it didn't work because he was biased, that's why," Assad added.

De Mistura was appointed as the special envoy in July 2014, following a long career in UN institutions. In January, he was replaced by Geir Pedersen upon stepping down after four years in office.