Ex-UN Envoy Haley In First Campaign Speech Says Biden Failing US, Not Leading At All

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 15, 2023 | 10:35 PM

Ex-UN Envoy Haley in First Campaign Speech Says Biden Failing US, Not Leading At All

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2023) Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley said during her first presidential campaign speech on Wednesday that President Joe Biden is failing the United States and is not leading the country at all.

"Now America is falling behind, our future is flipping, our leaders are failing us and no one embodies that failure more than Joe Biden," Haley said.

More Stories From World

