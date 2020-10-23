Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica told Sputnik he is not surprised with Russia's progress in the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and also expressed hope for scaled-up production of efficient vaccines

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica told Sputnik he is not surprised with Russia's progress in the development of vaccines against COVID-19 and also expressed hope for scaled-up production of efficient vaccines.

"It does not surprise me that Russia has a progress in this matter because the one who discovered the viruses was a Russian.

I hope that a Russian vaccine or another one that appears can be massified if it works," Mujica said.

In August, Russia became the first country in the world to register a vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine, dubbed Sputnik V and developed by the Gamaleya Research Institute of Epidemiology and Microbiology, is currently undergoing phase 3 clinical trials. Earlier this fall, Russia registered the second vaccine, EpiVacCorona, which was developed by the State Research Center Vector.