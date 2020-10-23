UrduPoint.com
Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 01:52 PM

Ex-Uruguayan President Mujica Believes US Is Losing Power

Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica expressed the belief, in his comment for Sputnik, that the United States was losing its power and "erratic" President Donald Trump could complicate the situation further

MONTEVIDEO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd October, 2020) Former Uruguayan President Jose Mujica expressed the belief, in his comment for Sputnik, that the United States was losing its power and "erratic" President Donald Trump could complicate the situation further.

"The US is a great empire that feels that it is losing its power. When it is time to step back, the great empires are not tame but dangerous. How this transition is going to be handled? The time will show," Mujica said ahead of the upcoming presidential election.

Commenting on Trump, running for a second term in office, the former president said he was "not only conservative" but also "deeply erratic, which can further complicate the issue."

"What happens in US is very important to the world. I also think that this dispute will go on with or without Trump," Mujica went on to say.

Mujica also noted that Trump made economic sanctions against such countries as Russia, Venezuela and Cuba "fashionable", and slammed this policy as "immoral."

