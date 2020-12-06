Ex-Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez Dies Aged 80 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Ex-Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez has died at the age of 80, the domestic El Pais newspaper reports on Sunday.

The former president, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2019, is said to have died at 03:00 local time (06:00 GMT).

Vazquez was born in 1940 and graduated from medical school. He later became a prominent politician and eventually served as the country's president from March 2015 to March 2020.