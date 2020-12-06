UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez Dies Aged 80 - Reports

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 06:30 PM

Ex-Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez Dies Aged 80 - Reports

BUENOS AIRES (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) Ex-Uruguayan President Tabare Vazquez has died at the age of 80, the domestic El Pais newspaper reports on Sunday.

The former president, who was diagnosed with lung cancer in August 2019, is said to have died at 03:00 local time (06:00 GMT).

Vazquez was born in 1940 and graduated from medical school. He later became a prominent politician and eventually served as the country's president from March 2015 to March 2020.

Related Topics

Died March August Sunday 2015 2019 2020 Cancer From

Recent Stories

CBUAE re-iterates objective of new Stored Value Fa ..

1 hour ago

NOC supports Anas Al Otaiba’s candidacy for pres ..

1 hour ago

DHA launches drugs and medical supplies management ..

1 hour ago

Researchers from UAEU among the world&#039;s top 2 ..

2 hours ago

Expo Centre Sharjah preparations in full swing to ..

2 hours ago

Swatch sets off Expo 2020 Dubai countdown

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.