Ex-US Adviser Bolton Says Gorbachev 'Historic Leader,' Praises His Diplomatic Work

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Former US National Security Adviser John Bolton paid his respects to former President of the Soviet Union Mikhail Gorbachev, describing him as a historic leader who helped shift US-Russia relations during the Cold War.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness. His passing has prompted praise and remembrance from world leaders, including European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, outgoing UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

"Gorbachev was a historic leader and The Cold War reached a definitive turning point when he joined with (George) Bush 41 at the Helsinki Summit in Sept(ember) 1990 to oppose Saddam Hussein's invasion of Kuwait," Bolton wrote via Twitter on Tuesday.

The late leader is known for opening nuclear arms talks with former US President Ronald Reagan, attempting to reform the Soviet system and serving as the last head of the Soviet Union.

Gorbachev received a number of awards, including the Nobel Peace prize and the Ronald Reagan Freedom Award.