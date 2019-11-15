Ex-US Ambassador Denies Giving Ukraine 'Do Not Prosecute List' in Impeachment Inquiry

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th November, 2019) Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch flatly denied allegations that she circulated a list of potential corruption targets in Ukraine that the United States did not want prosecuted, according to testimony at the opening of hearings in the House impeachment probe of President Donald Trump on Friday.

"I want to reiterate first that the allegation that I disseminated a do not prosecute list was a fabrication," Yovanovitch said. "Mr. Lutsenko, the former Ukrainian prosecutor general who made that allegation, has acknowledged that the list never existed. I did not tell Mr. Lutsenko or other Ukrainian officials who they should or should not prosecute. Instead I advocated the US position that rule of law should prevail."

Former Prosecutor General Yuri Lutsenko is the source of allegations that have been widely circulated by conservative US media outlets of a so-called do-not-prosecute list.