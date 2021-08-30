UrduPoint.com

Ex-US Ambassador To Israel Joins US Team On Iran As Senior Adviser - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Mon 30th August 2021 | 06:50 PM

Ex-US Ambassador to Israel Joins US Team on Iran as Senior Adviser - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th August, 2021) Former US Ambassador to Israel Dan Shapiro has been appointed as a senior adviser to the State Department's group on Iran, the Axios media outlet reported on Monday, citing a high-ranking official.

"Dan's experience and knowledge of the region and the fact that people in the region know him will help us in thinking about the regional aspects of the Iranian issue and will contribute a lot to our coordination with Israel," the State Department official told the outlet.

Shapiro began working as a part-time senior adviser to the US Special Envoy for Iran, Robert Malley, last week and has advised the State Department on a number of issues before the meeting between US President Joe Biden and Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennet last Friday, according to the source.

The diplomat's nomination reflects his close links to some Israeli officials, including Bennett, the outlet said, recalling some media reports over the past few months hinted that he might be appointed US special envoy on normalization of ties between Israel and the Arab countries.

The Biden-Bennett meeting on Friday discussed the situation with the Iran nuclear deal, signed in 2015 and which obliges Tehran to scale back its nuclear activities in exchange for sanctions relief. In 2018, Washington, one of the parties to the agreement, which also include Russia, China, France, the United Kingdom - plus Germany, and the European Union, abandoned the deal and stepped up hard policies against Tehran. Iran, in response,  stopped complying with its obligations under the agreement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Exchange Israel Iran Russia China Washington Nuclear France European Union Germany Tehran United Kingdom 2015 2018 Media Agreement Arab

Recent Stories

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAEâ€™s f ..

Zaki Nusseibeh welcomes latest cohort of UAEâ€™s future diplomats

23 minutes ago
 34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

34,328 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

38 minutes ago
 U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance ( ..

U Microfinance Bank wins Asian Banking & Finance (ABF) Retail Banking Award 2021 ..

58 minutes ago
 NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand mat ..

NCOC allows 25 per cent crowds for New Zealand matches

2 hours ago
 New Media Academy hails successful first year prom ..

New Media Academy hails successful first year promoting opportunities for Arab w ..

2 hours ago
 DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

DEWA issues its 8th Sustainability Report

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.