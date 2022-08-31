Ex-US Ambassador To Russia McFaul Says Gorbachev Changed Course Of History In Positive Way
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published August 31, 2022 | 08:20 AM
MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Ex-US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev changed the course of history in a positive way.
Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.
"I was a deep admirer of Gorbachev. Few people have changed the course of history in a positive way as much as he did," McFaul wrote on Twitter.