Ex-US Ambassador to Russia McFaul Says Gorbachev Changed Course of History in Positive Way

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2022) Ex-US Ambassador to Russia Michael McFaul said former Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev changed the course of history in a positive way.

Gorbachev died in Moscow on Tuesday at the age of 91 after suffering a long illness.

"I was a deep admirer of Gorbachev. Few people have changed the course of history in a positive way as much as he did," McFaul wrote on Twitter.