WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th January, 2023) Russian President Vladimir Putin is under a lot of stress, but he does not have any life-threatening illnesses as it has been rumored, former United States Ambassador to Russia John Sullivan said on Thursday.

"So, I believe he's under a lot of stress, not surprisingly. I don't have reason to believe that there's a serious health issue that is putting him at death's door," Sullivan said in an interview for Foreign Policy.

Sullivan also said he has no reason to believe that Putin is other than a normal Russian male who is "getting world-class health care but is under world-class stress right now.

In July, CIA Director William Burns said Putin was "entirely too healthy" following rumors that the Russian leader was seriously ill amid Russia's special military operation in Ukraine.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov in June dismissed the rumors and emphasized that the Russian president's health is still good enough to enjoy playing hockey and other sports.