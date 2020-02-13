UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Ambassador To Ukraine Criticizes State Department's Foreign Policy, Leadership

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Thu 13th February 2020 | 07:07 PM

Ex-US Ambassador to Ukraine Criticizes State Department's Foreign Policy, Leadership

Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has said that the leaders of the US State Department lack "moral clarity," and that foreign policy should be "trustworthy" and not "amoral."

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th February, 2020) Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has said that the leaders of the US State Department lack "moral clarity," and that foreign policy should be "trustworthy" and not "amoral."

"We need a vigorous Department of State but right now the State Department is in trouble. Senior leaders lack policy vision, moral clarity and leadership skills. The policy process has been replaced by decisions emanating from the top with little discussion," Yovanovitch said on Wednesday, while accepting an award for excellence in diplomacy at Georgetown University.

The former ambassador added that officials were questioning whether it was safe to express concerns about US foreign policy, even "behind closed doors.

"

"We need to be principled, consistent and trustworthy. To be blunt, an amoral, keep-them-guessing foreign policy that substitutes threats, fear and confusion for trust cannot work over the long haul," Yovanovitch stated.

The diplomat was removed from her ambassadorial post by US President Donald Trump in May. The president never gave a clear explanation for this action, but her dismissal came at a time when Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was investigating Joe Biden, former vice president and a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden over their involvement in Ukraine during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Yovanovitch is a known Trump critic and even testified against him during his impeachment inquiry.

Related Topics

Barack Obama Ukraine Trump Georgetown May Moral Post From Top

Recent Stories

Case adjudication rate in 2019 amounts to 98%: Abu ..

11 minutes ago

Over 7,000 Candidates to Run in Iran's Parliamenta ..

3 minutes ago

Putin Says Russians Should Be Directly Involved in ..

3 minutes ago

Russia's Putin Suggests Adding Pension Indexation ..

3 minutes ago

President directs envoy-designate to work for boos ..

4 minutes ago

LGC orders to probe allegations against Mayor Shei ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.