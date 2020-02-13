Former US ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch has said that the leaders of the US State Department lack "moral clarity," and that foreign policy should be "trustworthy" and not "amoral."

"We need a vigorous Department of State but right now the State Department is in trouble. Senior leaders lack policy vision, moral clarity and leadership skills. The policy process has been replaced by decisions emanating from the top with little discussion," Yovanovitch said on Wednesday, while accepting an award for excellence in diplomacy at Georgetown University.

The former ambassador added that officials were questioning whether it was safe to express concerns about US foreign policy, even "behind closed doors.

"

"We need to be principled, consistent and trustworthy. To be blunt, an amoral, keep-them-guessing foreign policy that substitutes threats, fear and confusion for trust cannot work over the long haul," Yovanovitch stated.

The diplomat was removed from her ambassadorial post by US President Donald Trump in May. The president never gave a clear explanation for this action, but her dismissal came at a time when Trump's personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani was investigating Joe Biden, former vice president and a Democratic presidential candidate, and his son Hunter Biden over their involvement in Ukraine during the administration of former President Barack Obama.

Yovanovitch is a known Trump critic and even testified against him during his impeachment inquiry.