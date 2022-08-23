Ex-US Basketball Star Rodman Would Not Be Traveling to Russia on Behalf of US - State Dept

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd August, 2022) Former American professional basketball player Dennis Rodman will not be traveling to Russia on behalf of the US government, State Department spokesman Ned price said on Monday.

On Saturday, Rodman said he plans to visit Russia to seek the release of WNBA player Brittney Griner.

"He would not be traveling on behalf of the US government," Price told a briefing.