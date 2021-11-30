UrduPoint.com

Ex-US Capitol Police Officer Appears In Court For January 6 Related Charges - Reports

Tue 30th November 2021

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th November, 2021) Former US Capitol Police officer Michael Riley made his first court appearance on Monday for charges related to the events at the Capitol on January 6, Buzzfeed news reported.

In October, a US grand jury charged Riley with two counts of obstructing justice for initiating contact with an unnamed person and urging them to take down social media posts that showed their presence inside the US Capitol complex during the January 6 events.

US Judge Amy Berman Jackson said Riley's defense team needs more time to prepare before setting a trial date and set a status hearing for January 14.

Federal prosecutors have made a tentative plea offer to Jackson, the report said.

In the ten months since January 6, more than 675 individuals have been arrested in nearly all 50 US states for crimes related to the breach of the US Capitol.

