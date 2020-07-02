Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders Removal of Rebel Statues - Statement

The mayor of the former US Confederate capital of Richmond in the state of Virginia has ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments in the city, including Confederate statues, the mayor's office said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The mayor of the former US Confederate capital of Richmond in the state of Virginia has ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments in the city, including Confederate statues, the mayor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, Mayor Levar Stoney, using his emergency powers, ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments in the city, including Confederate statues," the statement said.