UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Confederate Capital Of Richmond Mayor Orders Removal Of Rebel Statues - Statement

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 02nd July 2020 | 06:01 PM

Ex-US Confederate Capital of Richmond Mayor Orders Removal of Rebel Statues - Statement

The mayor of the former US Confederate capital of Richmond in the state of Virginia has ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments in the city, including Confederate statues, the mayor's office said in a statement on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd July, 2020) The mayor of the former US Confederate capital of Richmond in the state of Virginia has ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments in the city, including Confederate statues, the mayor's office said in a statement on Wednesday.

"Today, Mayor Levar Stoney, using his emergency powers, ordered the immediate removal of multiple monuments in the city, including Confederate statues," the statement said.

Related Topics

Richmond Virginia

Recent Stories

World Health Organization Says Global Coronavirus ..

3 minutes ago

UAE among most active countries in Middle East in ..

2 hours ago

Cattle markets to be set up at ten places for Eidu ..

3 minutes ago

CCRI issue fortnightly guidelines for cotton farme ..

3 minutes ago

Images of Buddha's sculpture in Peshawar museum in ..

7 minutes ago

Anti-Terrorism Court adjourns hearing in Barrister ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.