Ex-US Congressman Joe Sestak Announces 2020 Presidential Bid

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th June, 2019) Joe Sestak, a former representative for Pennsylvania, announced on Sunday he was running for president, joining a field of 23 Democratic contenders.

"What Americans most want today is someone who is accountable to them, above self, above party, above any special interest...

I want to be that President who serves the American people the way they deserve to be served," he wrote on his campaign website.

The 3-star admiral acknowledged he announced his 2020 presidential bid later than others to be there with his daughter who was battling brain cancer.

He said his two main objectives as president would be "putting a brake on climate change" and "putting an end to an illiberal world order's injustices, from China's control of the 5G network to Russian interference in democratic elections."

