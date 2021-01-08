UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Congressman Says Pardons For Blackwater Contractors Send 'Terrible Message'

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Fri 08th January 2021 | 03:10 AM

Ex-US Congressman Says Pardons for Blackwater Contractors Send 'Terrible Message'

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2021) Former US Congressman Henry Waxman, who was in charge of probing the private military company Blackwater, told Sputnik that President Donald Trump's decision to pardon former contractors involved in civilian deaths in Iraq sends "a terrible message" overseas as well as domestically.

On December 22, Trump granted full pardons to four former Blackwater employees convicted in connection with the killing of 14 Iraqi civilians, including two children, in Baghdad's Nisour Square in 2007.

"I do not support President Trump's decision to pardon former Blackwater contractors. They were convicted of crimes that resulted in civilian deaths. It sends a terrible message overseas and here in the US, as well," Waxman said in a written response to a Sputnik's query.

The former congressmen said that the only explanation for Trump's action is "political."

Waxman investigated the case as the Chairman of the House Committee on Oversight and Government Reform in 2007.

The activities of private military companies remain a matter of great concern, deserve a rigorous government scrutiny and should be limited, Waxman said.

"They are acting outside of our government' s control, yet can have an impact on our standing in the world. They deserve a great deal of scrutiny and should be limited in their activities by the US government," Waxman added.

The four former contractors were convicted six years ago. Nicholas Slatten was serving a life sentence on first-degree murder charges while the others received sentences of between 12-15 years.

The incident with the Blackwater guards sparked an international debate about the role of private security companies hired by the US government to work in war zones. Blackwater, founded in 1997, was later sold and rebranded as Academi.

