Ex- US Congressman Walsh Suspends Candidacy for Republican Presidential Nomination

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Former US Congressman Joe Walsh on Friday announced that he was ending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination after suffering a defeat to incumbent President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses this week.

"Running for president is the hardest thing I've ever done. Today, I announced I'm suspending my candidacy," Walsh wrote on his campaign website.

On Monday, Trump won 97.1 percent of the vote in the Iowa Republican caucus, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld finished second having received 1.3 percent of the vote and Walsh finished third with 1.1 percent of the vote.

Walsh said he would continue to do whatever he could to stop Trump from being reelected in the 2020 presidential election.

Weld remains the only candidate running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.