UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex- US Congressman Walsh Suspends Candidacy For Republican Presidential Nomination

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Fri 07th February 2020 | 09:32 PM

Ex- US Congressman Walsh Suspends Candidacy for Republican Presidential Nomination

Former US Congressman Joe Walsh on Friday announced that he was ending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination after suffering a defeat to incumbent President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses this week

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th February, 2020) Former US Congressman Joe Walsh on Friday announced that he was ending his campaign for the Republican presidential nomination after suffering a defeat to incumbent President Donald Trump in the Iowa caucuses this week.

"Running for president is the hardest thing I've ever done. Today, I announced I'm suspending my candidacy," Walsh wrote on his campaign website.

On Monday, Trump won 97.1 percent of the vote in the Iowa Republican caucus, former Massachusetts Governor Bill Weld finished second having received 1.3 percent of the vote and Walsh finished third with 1.1 percent of the vote.

Walsh said he would continue to do whatever he could to stop Trump from being reelected in the 2020 presidential election.

Weld remains the only candidate running against Trump for the Republican presidential nomination.

Related Topics

Election Governor Vote Trump 2020 From

Recent Stories

US Announces 'Coal-First' Energy Policy With $64Ml ..

7 minutes ago

Ministry to start legislation process to rehabilit ..

7 minutes ago

Chairman of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC ..

7 minutes ago

UNSC President Says 'Shocked' About Tunisian Envoy ..

6 minutes ago

US Appeals Court Drops Lawsuit Against Trump Over ..

7 minutes ago

US job creation surges in January, adding 225,000 ..

7 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.