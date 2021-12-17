WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A former US defense contractor was arrested by American authorities for allegedly attempting to provide classified information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian agent, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"A South Dakota man was arrested last night in Lead, South Dakota, on criminal charges related to his alleged espionage attempts," the Justice Department said in a press release. "According to court documents, John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of Lead, attempted to provide classified national defense information to the Russian government."