UrduPoint.com

Ex-US Contractor Arrested For Allegedly Trying To Provide Classified Info To Russian Gov't

Sumaira FH 10 minutes ago Fri 17th December 2021 | 02:00 AM

Ex-US Contractor Arrested for Allegedly Trying to Provide Classified Info to Russian Gov't

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2021) A former US defense contractor was arrested by American authorities for allegedly attempting to provide classified information to an FBI agent posing as a Russian agent, the Department of Justice said on Thursday.

"A South Dakota man was arrested last night in Lead, South Dakota, on criminal charges related to his alleged espionage attempts," the Justice Department said in a press release. "According to court documents, John Murray Rowe Jr., 63, of Lead, attempted to provide classified national defense information to the Russian government."

Related Topics

Russia Man Lead Criminals FBI Government Court

Recent Stories

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed visits Digital Dubai, reviews latest strategies to enhance ..

25 minutes ago
 UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day ..

UNESCO to celebrate the World Arabic Language Day on 18 December

2 hours ago
 US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, ..

US Lawmakers Urge Biden to Suspend Limits on Food, Other Humanitarian Relief to ..

1 hour ago
 European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine C ..

European Parliament Adopts Resolution on Ukraine Calling for New Russia Sanction ..

1 hour ago
 PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial ..

PML-N wins PP-206 Khanewl by-elections: Unofficial results

1 hour ago
 Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Sh ..

Russian Court Extends Detention of Kazan School Shooter for 3 Months

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.