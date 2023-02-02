UrduPoint.com

Ex-US Defense Chief Gates Says Significant Opposition Remains For Ukraine Joining NATO

Faizan Hashmi Published February 02, 2023 | 04:20 AM

Ex-US Defense Chief Gates Says Significant Opposition Remains for Ukraine Joining NATO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) Former US Secretary of Defense Robert Gates said in an interview that there is still significant opposition in Europe toward Ukraine's accession to NATO and in the United States as well.

"I think there remains significant opposition in Europe to Ukraine joining NATO, and I suspect there would be in the United States Senate as well, because people need to remember, at root, NATO is a military alliance," The Washington Post cited Gates as saying during an interview on Wednesday.

Gates believes that Europeans are not ready to send their own sons and daughters to fight in Ukraine for Ukraine, should Kiev become a member of the military alliance.

When asked about Ukraine's chances of regaining Crimea, which became part of Russia as a result of a referendum in 2014, the former official replied that it would be a "challenging problem," since Crimea is extremely important for Russia and an attempt by Kiev to seize it would be a "real red line" for Moscow.

NATO allies promised Ukraine and Georgia back in 2008 that they would one day join the military alliance but said neither was ready to be admitted immediately. 

Related Topics

NATO Senate Ukraine Moscow Russia Europe Washington Kiev Alliance Georgia United States Post Opposition

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

3 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

3 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Womenâ€™s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.