UrduPoint.com

Ex-US Defense Chief Says World Needs 'Coherent Russian State' To Avoid Nuclear Uncertainty

Umer Jamshaid Published February 02, 2023 | 04:10 AM

Ex-US Defense Chief Says World Needs 'Coherent Russian State' to Avoid Nuclear Uncertainty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd February, 2023) The world needs a stable and united Russian state to avoid uncertainty with the country's nuclear arsenal, former US Defense Secretary Robert Gates said during an interview.

"The last thing we need is Russia fragmenting and the fate of all of those nuclear weapons being uncertain. So, the last thing we should want is the fragmentation of Russia. We need a coherent Russian state and we need a strong government in Moscow to maintain control of all those weapons," Gates said on Wednesday.

Gates recalled that the United States put significant effort to maintain a strong central Russian government after the collapse of the Soviet Union in the interest of keeping control over tens of thousands of their nuclear weapons.

"(The) same thing holds true today," Gates said.

Gates served as US Defense Secretary under presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama. He worked as CIA director and deputy national security advisor in the administration of President George H.W. Bush.

Related Topics

World Barack Obama Moscow Russia George W. Bush Nuclear CIA George Same United States All Government Arsenal

Recent Stories

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

US Fed raises interest rates by 25 basis point

3 hours ago
 UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

UAE raises base rate by 25 basis points

3 hours ago
 Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of ..

Dubai hosts Women’s Heart Disease Conference of Cardiology on February 3-4

4 hours ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

Mansoor bin Mohammed tours Arab Health 2023

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi revie ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi reviews patient management system p ..

4 hours ago
 Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appre ..

Caretaker Chief Minister Punjab Mohsin Naqvi appreciates police bravery

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.