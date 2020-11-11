UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Diplomat Believes Turkey Will Be 'Prominent Concern' For Biden Administration

Wed 11th November 2020

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th November, 2020) Turkey is likely to become a major concern for the administration of Joe Biden, the projected US president-elect, since the new administration could have more engagement in the regions where Turkey is active, ex-US Special Negotiator for Eurasian Conflicts Carey Cavanaugh told Sputnik.

"I have no doubt Turkey will be a prominent concern for the Biden administration," Cavanaugh said.

The ex-special envoy pointed to Turkey's activities in the Karabakh conflict area, in Cyprus, the Aegean Sea and Libya, and expressed the belief that we would see more engagement of the Biden administration both in Karabakh and the Eastern Mediterranean.

This could result in tensions between Turkey and the United States, Cavanaugh explained.

Major US media outlets have declared Biden the winner of the November 3 presidential election. However, incumbent President Donald Trump has refused to concede, with his lawyers filing lawsuits demanding suspension of the vote count, and a probe into alleged violations.

