Ex-US Diplomat Richardson's Trip To Russia Amid Griner Case Not Under Discussion - Ryabkov

Muhammad Irfan Published July 08, 2022 | 12:50 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th July, 2022) The issue of former US diplomat Bill Richardson visiting Moscow in connection with the case of US basketball player Brittney Griner detained in Russia is not currently being worked out, Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"Now the issue of his (Richardson's) trip to Russia is not being worked out. I do not have information, whether he has a Russian visa, but, as far as I know, he is not on the banned lists. Therefore, we can probably welcome the desire of such an authoritative figure take care of his compatriots," Ryabkov told reporters.

