Ex-US Energy Dept. Official Brinton Arrested As 'Fugitive From Justice' - Police Records

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 18, 2023 | 11:41 PM

Police in the US state of Maryland have arrested former US Energy Department official Samuel Brinton as a "fugitive from justice" after he was fired for stealing luggage at airports in the United States six months ago, according to Montgomery County records

Brinton, who was in charge of nuclear waste disposal at the Energy Department and who describes himself as being "non-binary," was detained on Wednesday at his residence in Rockville, Maryland, and reportedly was escorted out of his home in handcuffs.

In October, police charged Brinton with stealing luggage from a carousel at the Minneapolis-St. Paul Airport after he arrived there from Washington on September 16.

The contents of the luggage were estimated to be worth $2,325.

In December, prosecutors in Las Vegas, Nevada, also charged Brinton with stealing a suitcase at the Harry Reid International Airport, whose contents were estimated to be worth $3,670.

Brinton reportedly did not get any jail time even though he faced up to 15 years imprisonment for the charges levied against him.

The US Energy Department announced in December the departure of Brinton, but refused to provide the reason. Sixteen US House Republican lawmakers had written to the US energy secretary calling for Brinton to be removed from the department.

