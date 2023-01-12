Ex-US Envoy Richardson Confirms Russia Released Navy Veteran Taylor Dudley - Spokesperson

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson confirms that he helped negotiate the release of US Navy veteran Taylor Dudley from Russian custody, his spokesperson told Sputnik on Thursday

"Governor Bill Richardson and the Richardson Center are thrilled to announce that Navy veteran, Taylor Dudley, has been released from Russia today, January 12, 2023, at the Russia-Poland Bagrationovsk-Bezledy border crossing, and is currently with the Richardson Center team, on his way home, together with his mother Shelley," the spokesperson said.

"Taylor has been held in Kaliningrad, Russia, since April of last year."

Over the past year, Richardson's team travelled to Moscow and the region multiple times, liaising with their Russian counterparts and conduits on this matter, the spokesperson said. The negotiations and work to secure Taylor's safe return were done discreetly and with engagement on the ground in both Moscow and Kaliningrad and with full support from Taylor's family back in the United States, according to the spokesperson.