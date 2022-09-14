Ex-US Envoy Richardson Held No Meeting in Kremlin on Fate of US Prisoners of War - Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson held no meetings on the exchange of US prisoners of war in the Kremlin during his recent visit to Moscow, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Richardson had visited Moscow this week, but the reason for his visit was unclear. Richardson's Center for Global Engagement has not provided any comments on reports claiming that the diplomat held meetings with Russian senior officials, possibly on the issue of detained Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner.

"There were no meetings in the Kremlin, and I have nothing to report on this topic," Peskov told reporters.