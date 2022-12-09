Ex-US Envoy Richardson Interested in Prisoner Swaps With Russia - Foreign Ministry

Former US Ambassador and envoy to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who is in charge of prisoner exchange issues, is interested in contacts with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th December, 2022) Former US Ambassador and envoy to the United Nations Bill Richardson, who is in charge of prisoner exchange issues, is interested in contacts with Russia, Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Sergey Ryabkov said on Friday.

"We are in contact with all partners who are interested in this (prisoner swaps).

Former governor and US Ambassador to the UN Richardson is among them. But I reiterate that the exchange issues have always been worked out and will be worked out via a different channel," Ryabkov told reporters.

On Thursday, Richardson's spokesperson told Sputnik that the ambassador was hoping to meet with Russian officials in the coming weeks to resume talks on Paul Whelan's release.