WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2022) The Center for Global Engagement of former US Ambassador to the United Nations Bill Richardson has not provided any comments on his recent visit to Moscow, where the diplomat reportedly held meetings with Russian senior officials, possibly on the issue of detained Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA) basketball player Brittney Griner.

Earlier in the day, CNN reported that Richardson had visited Moscow this week, but the reason for his visit was unclear.

"We are unable to comment on this at the moment," Mickey Bergman, the Vice President Executive Director of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, told Sputnik.

Richardson is known for being dispatched on several occasions to negotiate the release of Americans detained overseas.

Griner was detained at a Moscow airport for carrying cannabis oil in her luggage on February 17. The Khimki Court of the Moscow Region on August 4 sentenced Griner to nine years in prison and a fine of 1 million rubles ($16,700) for drug trafficking while traveling to Russia - one of the gravest crimes under Russian criminal law.