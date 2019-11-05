UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Envoy Says Ukrainian Prosecutor Tried To Spread Falsehoods About Her - Transcript

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2019) Former US Ambassador to Ukraine Marie Yovanovitch told House investigators that former Ukrainian Prosecutor General Yuriy Lutsenko tried to spread falsehoods about her giving him a list of individuals he should not prosecute, a transcript of the closed-door testimony revealed on Monday.

"[Lutsenko] wanted... to set up meetings with the [US] Attorney General, with the Director of the FBI, et cetera. And he would say, I have important information for them," Yovanovitch said in October 11 testimony. "I understand that that information was falsehoods about me."

Yovanovitch said that one of the falsehoods Lutsenko had pushed was that she gave him a "do-not-prosecute list" that contained Names of people that should not be touched.

Moreover, Yovanovitch said she first learned in late 2018 of US President Donald Trump's personal attorney Rudy Giuliani getting involved in Ukraine. She said it was around this time period that she learned Giuliani and Lutsenko had several meetings and that Lutsenko was looking to hurt her career in the United States.

Yovanovitch said she was warned by Ukrainian Minister of the Interior Arsen Avakov to watch her back because Giuliani had met with businessmen Lev Parnas and Igor Fruman, who had discussed replacing her as US ambassador to Ukraine.

Recently, Parnas and Fruman and two other business men were charged in a US Federal court for funneling money from foreign nationals to unspecified political campaigns in the United States. They are also accused of having donated money to a member of Congress and then pressing the lawmaker to remove or recall the then-US ambassador to Ukraine.

Yovanovitch also told House investigators she raised concerns to State Department officials about Giuliani's activities in Ukraine but they did nothing to stop his activities. In addition, Yovanovitch raised the same concern of Giuliani's activities to US Ambassador to the European Union Gordon Sondland who insisted she instead tweet her praise of Trump.

Yovanovitch said that in April she was told by Director General of the Foreign Service Carol Perez that there was a lot of nervousness in the White House and that she needed to return to Washington immediately due to security concerns. Shortly after Perez's warning in April, Yovanovitch said acting Assistant US Secretary of State Philip Reeker informed her that Trump had wanted her to leave since July 2018 and that Secretary of State Mike Pompeo had tried to protect her but was no longer able to do that.

US Deputy Secretary of State John Sullivan told Yovanovitch that she had done nothing wrong as ambassador but Trump lost confidence in her.

In September, House Democrats launched an impeachment inquiry into a whistleblower complaint that claimed Trump might have abused his power by allegedly pressuring Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a July 25 phone call to investigate potential corrupt activities by former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter. In addition, the whistleblower claimed Trump froze aid to Ukraine as leverage to persuade Kiev to conduct the probe. The Bidens have said Trump's allegations are unfounded.

Trump released the transcript of the call and slammed the impeachment inquiry as another political witch hunt aimed at reversing the result of the 2016 US presidential election.

