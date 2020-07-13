UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Governor Richardson to Meet With Maduro in Caracas to Discuss US Prisoners - NGO

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Former US Governor William Blaine Richardson will travel to Caracas to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro for talks on American citizens imprisoned in the Latin American country, the Richardson Center announced via Twitter on Monday.

"Governor Richardson, at the request of several American prisoners' families, is traveling to Caracas on a private humanitarian mission to meet with Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro to discuss the status of the American prisoners and other COVID-19 humanitarian issues," the Twitter statement said.

The Richardson Center, which was founded by the former governor, works for conflict resolution and the release of US hostages around the world, according to the group's website.

Several US citizens are jailed in Venezuela including two former Green Berets - Luke Denman and Airan Berry - who were arrested while plotting a failed raid in the country in May.

Also imprisoned in Venezuela are six US oil executives from Citgo, five of whom are citizens and one of whom is a permanent resident in the United States.

Venezuela has been suffering from a severe political crisis since Guaido illegally proclaimed himself interim president, contesting the re-election of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro last year.

The self-proclaimed interim president immediately received support on the part of the United States and the European countries, which have also denounced Maduro's re-election. China, Cuba, Russia and a number of other countries have endorsed Maduro as Venezuela's only legitimate president.

