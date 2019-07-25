Ex-US House Candidate Sentenced to 3 Years for Fraud - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A former candidate for the US House of Representatives has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges that include using more than $1 million collected for bogus political action committees for personal expenses, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"Harold Russell Taub, 30, of Cranston, Rhode Island, was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by US District Judge William E. Smith for the District of Rhode Island," the release stated. "Taub was also ordered to pay $1,102,439 in restitution to the victims of his crimes."

Taub set up two political action committees to support Republican candidates in state and national elections, which he called Keeping America in Republican Control (KAIRC) and Keeping Ohio in Republican Control (KOIRC), falsely advertising both as legitimate organizations under federal law and registered with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the release said.

Neither committee was registered with the FEC or made required reports to the FEC, as required by law, the release added.

Of more than $1.6 million in contributions to KAIRC and KOIRC, Taub used more than $1 million for purely personal expenses, according to the release.

Taub ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Congressman David Cicilline of the state of Rhode Island in 2016.