UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US House Candidate Sentenced To 3 Years For Fraud - Justice Dept.

Sumaira FH 48 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 05:40 AM

Ex-US House Candidate Sentenced to 3 Years for Fraud - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th July, 2019) A former candidate for the US House of Representatives has been sentenced to three years in prison on charges that include using more than $1 million collected for bogus political action committees for personal expenses, the Department of Justice announced in a press release.

"Harold Russell Taub, 30, of Cranston, Rhode Island, was sentenced to serve 36 months in prison followed by three years of supervised release by US District Judge William E. Smith for the District of Rhode Island," the release stated. "Taub was also ordered to pay $1,102,439 in restitution to the victims of his crimes."

Taub set up two political action committees to support Republican candidates in state and national elections, which he called Keeping America in Republican Control (KAIRC) and Keeping Ohio in Republican Control (KOIRC), falsely advertising both as legitimate organizations under federal law and registered with the Federal Election Commission (FEC), the release said.

Neither committee was registered with the FEC or made required reports to the FEC, as required by law, the release added.

Of more than $1.6 million in contributions to KAIRC and KOIRC, Taub used more than $1 million for purely personal expenses, according to the release.

Taub ran unsuccessfully against Democratic Congressman David Cicilline of the state of Rhode Island in 2016.

Related Topics

Election Commission Of Pakistan David 2016 Million

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

6 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

6 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

6 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

6 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

6 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.