Ex-US Inspection Chief Says INF Should Be Expanded to All Countries With WMDs

The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty should be expanded to all countries who possess weapons of mass destruction, former US military inspection team chief Nicholas Troyan told Sputnik

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th July, 2019) The Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces (INF) Treaty should be expanded to all countries who possess weapons of mass destruction, former US military inspection team chief Nicholas Troyan told Sputnik.

The United States accused Russia of breaching the treaty and pledged to leave it on August 2 unless Russia returned to compliance. Moscow has denied the allegations.

"The US and Russia have to work to expand this treaty to other countries, including China," said Troyan, who led one of the first US teams inspecting Russia's nuclear sites in 1988. "I think we should include any country suspected of having weapons of mass destruction and particularly in the intermediate-range class of weapon systems."

Troyan, a retired US lieutenant colonel, is sure that the INF Treaty in its current version limits US and Russian possibilities in responding to possible threats. He noted that other countries may use not only nuclear weapons but may even put "nuclear warheads on weapon that might be biological, bacteriological or chemical."

The expert emphasized that nullifying the INF Treaty "is not good" and warned that other countries may develop weapons without the same restrictions Moscow and Washington have.

"The problem today is that there are so many countries that have different classes of weapons of mass destruction. In such a situation, both US and Russia are limited by the INF Treaty when others can develop these weapons," he said.

Troyan warned that in case of a potential conflict with any third country the current treaty constrains the United States and Russia to respond by using more powerful and destructive weapons even if the adversary would use short-range missile. He said that Washington and Moscow "have enough military arsenals to destroy the whole world and need to reduce it as soon as possible."

Speaking about the blame game between the United States and Russia in non-compliance, the former US inspector, who looked at 36 Russian sites in Siberia in 1988, assumed that both countries may use it as an excuse for leaving the treaty.

Both Moscow and Washington have repeatedly accused each other of INF Treaty violations. The United States has been claiming that Russia allegedly tested and deployed the 9M729 ground-launched cruise missile, arguing it has a range of more than 500 kilometers, which contradicts the treaty. Russia has denied the allegations and said the US Aegis Ashore MK-41 defense system can be used to launch cruise missiles at prohibited ranges.

In February, the United States formally suspended its INF obligations, triggering a six-month withdrawal process. Earlier in July, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree suspending Moscow's participation in the accord.