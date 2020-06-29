UrduPoint.com
Ex-US Intel Chief, Congressman Argue About Trump's Knowledge On Alleged Afghanistan Bounty

Muhammad Irfan 25 minutes ago Mon 29th June 2020 | 02:02 PM

Former US Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell clashed on Twitter on Monday with Democrat member of the US House of Representatives Ted Lieu about US President Donald Trump's remarks regarding the reported Russian conspiracy with the Taliban in Afghanistan

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th June, 2020) Former US Director of National Intelligence Richard Grenell clashed on Twitter on Monday with Democrat member of the US House of Representatives Ted Lieu about US President Donald Trump's remarks regarding the reported Russian conspiracy with the Taliban in Afghanistan.

Last week, The New York Times ran an article citing unnamed government sources as saying that Trump had been presented with an intelligence report that claimed that Moscow could have paid bounties to armed Islamic insurgents in Afghanistan to assassinate US soldiers.

Trump tweeted earlier in the day that the intelligence officials had told him that they did not find the allegations about the Russian bounty credible "and therefore did not report it to me or @VP [the vice president]."

In response, congressman Ted Lieu said that Trump's story contradicts what Grenell said.

In particular, according to Lieu, the ex-intelligence chief said he "'never heard' of Russian bounty info, not that he found it not credible enough to tell you."

"No it doesn't. Stop politicizing intelligence. I left almost 4 weeks ago," Grenell wrote on Twitter in response to Lieu's remark.

The reports on the bounty were refuted by Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid, who said that these rumors were set to create obstacles to the US' pullout from the country. The spokesman stressed that the Taliban's activities were not related to any intelligence body or foreign country.

A representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry, meanwhile, said that the reports were fake and aimed at disrupting the Afghan peace process.

More Stories From World

