Ex-US Intel Officer Gets 10 Years For Selling Military Secrets To China - Justice Dept.

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 05:10 AM

Ex-US Intel Officer Gets 10 Years for Selling Military Secrets to China - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) Former US intelligence officer Ron Hansen has been jailed for ten years for attempting to sell military secrets to China, the Justice Department said in a press release.

"A former Defense Intelligence Agency (DIA) officer, who pleaded guilty in March to attempting to communicate, deliver, or transmit information involving the national defense of the United States to the People's Republic of China, will serve 10 years in Federal prison," the release said on Tuesday.

In 2018, the release added, the 60-year old Utah man was arrested on his way to catch a flight from Seattle to China with possession of secret military information.

Hansen in his plea agreement said agents of a Chinese intelligence service targeted him for recruitment in early 2014, and he began meeting with them regularly in China.

Hansen also said that in 2016 he began soliciting national security information from a DIA case officer on behalf of Beijing.

In the course of his relationship with the Chinese agents, Hansen received hundreds of thousands of Dollars in compensation for information he provided, according to the Justice Department.

Hansen was one of three former US intelligence officers recently convicted of acting on behalf of China, the release said.

Hansen's conviction came as President Donald Trump lashed out at China in a speech to the United Nations General Assembly, accusing it of dishonest practices that prevented the two countries from having a trade deal.

