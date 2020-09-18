UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Intelligence Chief Urges Congress To Establish Election Oversight Commission

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Fri 18th September 2020 | 12:30 AM

Ex-US Intelligence Chief Urges Congress to Establish Election Oversight Commission

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th September, 2020) US Congress should create a bipartisan commission consisting of social media executives, political leaders, former security officials and justices to oversee this year's presidential election, former Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Dan Coats wrote in a New York Times op-ed on Thursday.

"I propose that Congress... create a supremely high-level bipartisan and nonpartisan commission to oversee the election," Coats said. "Commission members... could include congressional leaders, current and former governors, 'elder statespersons,' former national security leaders, perhaps the former Supreme Court justices David Souter and Anthony Kennedy, and business leaders from social media companies."

Ensuring the credibility of the election to both Republicans and Democrats was essential if the US democratic experiment would survive, Coats wrote.

"Our democracy's enemies, foreign and domestic, want us to concede in advance that our voting systems are faulty or fraudulent; that sinister conspiracies have distorted the political will of the people; that our public discourse has been perverted by the news media and social networks riddled with prejudice, lies and ill will," he wrote.

The most urgent task American leaders face is to ensure that the election's results are accepted as legitimate. Electoral legitimacy is the essential linchpin of our entire political culture. We should see the challenge clearly in advance and take immediate action to respond, Coats said.

The commission should monitor electoral mechanisms and confirm for the public that the laws and regulations governing them had been fully followed without political prejudice and without regard to political interests of either party, Coats wrote.

Related Topics

Election Supreme Court Business Democracy Social Media David New York Democrats Congress Media From

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi to host UFC series on September 26 - Oct ..

51 minutes ago

India&#039;s space sector now open for private bus ..

2 hours ago

UAE Committed to Compensate for Overproduced Oil V ..

1 hour ago

Religious leaders should denounce all forms of vio ..

2 hours ago

OPEC considers market prospects for Q4- 2020, into ..

2 hours ago

AED43.13 bn dividends distributed by ADX, DFM on b ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.