WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th October, 2022) Former US presidential contender and ex-lawmaker Tulsi Gabbard said on Tuesday that she decided to leave the Democratic Party stating that it is controlled by "an elitist cabal of warmongers."

"I can no longer remain in today's Democratic Party that is now under the complete control of an elitist cabal of warmongers driven by cowardly wokeness," Gabbard said in a video message posted to Twitter.

Democrats are dividing Americans by injecting race into every issue and stoking anti-white racism while actively working to "undermine God-given freedoms," she said.

Gabbard argued that the current US government does not represent the entire society and works only for the one part of the nation. "It stands for a government of, by, and for the powerful elite," she said. She allso called on her "fellow common sense independent-minded Democrats" to join her in leaving the Democratic Party