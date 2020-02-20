UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Ex-US Lawmaker Rohrabacher Says Never Discussed Assange With Trump

Umer Jamshaid 33 seconds ago Thu 20th February 2020 | 04:30 AM

Ex-US Lawmaker Rohrabacher Says Never Discussed Assange With Trump

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th February, 2020) Former US Congressman Dana Rohrabacher said that he had never discussed WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange with President Donald Trump, however, he did promise to advocate for the whistleblower's pardon for information about the Democratic National Convention (DNC) emails.

On Wednesday, Assange's lawyer has alleged that Trump asked the former congressman to speak with his client to offer a pardon in exchange for a statement saying Russia did not have a role in the DNC leaks.

"At no time did I talk to President Trump about Julian Assange. Likewise, I was not directed by Trump or anyone else connected with him to meet with Julian Assange," Rohrabacher said in a statement on Wednesday. "At no time did I offer Julian Assange anything from the President because I had not spoken with the President about this issue at all."

The former congressman added that he promised Assange to urge Trump to pardon him in exchange for informational and evidence of the DNC emails origin.

"However, when speaking with Julian Assange, I told him that if he could provide me information and evidence about who actually gave him the DNC emails, I would then call on President Trump to pardon him," Rohrabacher said.

He admitted to having discussed the meeting with then-Chief of Staff John Kelly but said that nobody followed up on the matter.

"Upon my return, I spoke briefly with Gen.

Kelly. I told him that Julian Assange would provide information about the purloined DNC emails in exchange for a pardon. No one followed up with me including Gen. Kelly and that was the last discussion I had on this subject with anyone representing Trump or in his Administration," Rohrabacher said.

The former lawmaker urged Trump in the end of his statement to pardon Assange, who he called "the true whistle-blower of our time."

White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham in a statement earlier on Wednesday denied allegations that Trump directed Rohrabacher to offer the WikiLeaks founder a pardon if he would say Russia had no role in the DNC leaks.

Assange is indicted by a US court on 18 felony charges, mostly regarding the violations of the Espionage Act after he leaked classified cables that exposed US transgressions during the Iraq and Afghan wars. He faces five to 10 years in prison for each if convicted.

The WikiLeaks founder spent seven years in the Ecuadorean Embassy in London after skipping bail and asking for political asylum in 2012 to evade possible extradition to the United States.

The whistleblower was forced out of the embassy last year and is being held at a high-security prison in London pending an extradition trial, which is scheduled to begin on Monday. A UN rapporteur on torture has said that he showed signs of prolonged psychological torture.

Related Topics

Afghanistan United Nations Exchange Russia Iraq Trump London United States All From Court

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed receives female permanent deleg ..

3 hours ago

Chairman Senate for enhancing parliamentary cooper ..

4 hours ago

Quaid-e-Azam University among top Pakistani varsit ..

4 hours ago

UAE's Nuclear Energy Push Will Not Lead to Develop ..

4 hours ago

Seoul Court Extends Jail Term for Ex-President Lee ..

5 hours ago

Mandatory replacement of tula with grams in UAE pe ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.